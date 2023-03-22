Arjun Bijlani celebrates Gudi Padwa with wife Neha Swami. Watch the video

Arjun Bijlani is considered to be one of the most handsome and talented actors, who has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Over the years, this actor has won millions of hearts with his amazing acting skills and charming personality.

He is quite active on his social media handles and keeps posting updates regarding his personal and professional life.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of himself along with his beautiful wife Neha Swami.

The new video

As the country is busy celebrating Gudi Padwa today, Arjun gives a glimpse of his family celebrating it. In the video, Neha is seen fully decked up in the traditional Marathi attire. She is wearing a beautiful yellow with green sleeveless blouse along with her hair tied in a bun with flowers. On other hand, Arjun is wearing a formal attire along with black shades. The actor is seen complimenting his wife in a very cute way and giving their fans some serious couple goals.

"Always wanted to see u in a navwari Saadi and this suprise was so beautiful. This was planned by my mom and Neha and u look like a dream Mrs Bijlani !!!" the post read.

Arjun Bijlani's workfront

Arjun started his career in 2004 with Hungama Tv show Kartika. His breakthrough role came with 2008 Sab Tv show Left Right Left where he potrayed the character of Cadet Alekh Sharma. Then he went on to play Mayank Sharma's character in Miley Jab Hum Tum and became a household name.He appeared in shows like- Naagin 2, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more.

