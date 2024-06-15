Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor continues to entertain the audience with his appearance in the show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Arjun recently shared a sneak peek into the Bollywood special episode from the sets of Laughter Chefs.

Arjun Bijlani channels SRK in Laughter Chefs

The Dill Mill Gayye actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video, showcasing the fun and excitement from the set. In this special episode, Arjun was seen channeling Shah Rukh Khan's iconic look from the movie Pathaan in a casual white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black sunglasses.

The video begins with Arjun making a grand entry as Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan, performing the hook step from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan alongside host Bharti Singh and his partner Karan Kundrra. Bharti Singh can be seen dressed as Kajol from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham while Karan rocked in Salman Khan’s look from Tiger 3.

Arjun recreated SRK’s iconic signature step along with Karan, Bharti and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Arjun and Karan engaged in playful banter while cooking. The video also captured Bijlani grooving with Nia Sharma.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Bollywood special on #laughterchefs…”

Fan reactions

As soon as Arjun Bijlani uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and excitement for the upcoming episode. A fan wrote, “You are versatile actor. Can fit in any role, do any gig, comedy, host, etc and you have a beautiful smile that takes away all worries.” Another fan commented, “You as Pathan, You are full SRK Vibe.”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known figure in the television industry, celebrated for his roles in several hit shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has also participated in reality shows such as stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and he was a host in the first season of Dance Deewane. On the personal front, Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami.

