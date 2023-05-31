Arjun Bijlani drops BTS PIC from new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti's shoot, pens long note

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani, known for his amazing performances and heartthrob personality, is all set to impress the audience once again. Arjun is all set to be back with a new fictional show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, and fans can't keep calm. Before beginning the shoot of this show, Arjun visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek the blessings of the lord before he embarks on this new journey. To shoot Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, Arjun traveled to Benaras and is currently there busy shooting.

Arjun Bijlani's new post:

A few hours ago, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a new picture with his fans and followers. The actor shared a glimpse of his first scene of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, which he shot at the ghats of Ganga. In the caption of this post, Arjun expressed how he felt while shooting the first scene of his new show on the auspicious day of Ganga Dushera, at the ghats of Ganga, and on his lucky day.

He wrote, "Hey guys! I’m so excited to share with you all that we just shot the first scene of my new show Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti !! And can you believe it - we got to do it on the auspicious day of Ganga Dushera! Not only that, but it was also a Tuesday - my lucky day !! Shooting in 42 degrees was no joke but the energy of the holy Ganga and the chants of Har Har Mahadev really gave us the strength to keep going If you’ve ever been to the ghats of Ganga, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. Anyway, I just wanted to share this special moment with you all. Stay tuned for more updates on Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti !! @zeetv @itsprateeksharma."

Take a look at his post here-

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti:

Reportedly, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti is a spinoff of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in lead roles. According to an India Forums report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's actress Ayesha Singh has been approached to play the lead actress opposite Arjun in this show. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti will air on Zee TV.

