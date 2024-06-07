Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. The actor is currently entertaining the audience on the TV show Laughter Chef, hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Recently, Bijlani shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show on his social media handle, and it received a lot of love from his fans.

Arjun Bijlani shares BTS video from Laughter Chefs set

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Laughter Chefs set. He looked effortlessly cool in a casual look as he opted for a matching co-ord set, exuding both style and comfort.

The video begins with Arjun Bijlani making a grand entry, soon joined by Karan Kundrra. The two actors were seen enjoying themselves while shooting for an upcoming episode. The Pyar ka Pehla Adhyaya actor also interacted with co-stars including Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, and others.

Arjun and Karan engaged in playful banter while cooking, adding to the fun-filled atmosphere. The video also captured Bijlani posing with Reem Sheikh.

In the new episode, Arjun will be showcasing not only his comedy skills but also his cooking talent. The show brings out never-before-seen sides of our favorite television personalities as they struggle to cook and prepare various dishes.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Arjun wrote, “Just another day of fun masti and entertainment on #laughterchefs !!”

As soon as the Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for the actor. A fan wrote, “Love the bonding between all these boys arjun karan vicky aly and rahul...these 5 and their masti is so fun to watch on the show.” Another fan commented, “Karan and Arjun are killing it.”

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment features Krushna Abhishek, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma.

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a popular personality in the television industry, known for his roles in several hit shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has also showcased his versatility by participating in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and by hosting the first season of Dance Deewane. On the personal front, Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami.

