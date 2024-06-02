Arjun Bijlani is a renowned actor in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Currently, the actor is busy entertaining his massive fan following by portraying the role of Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. In the recent episodes of the show, it was seen that Shiv developed a child-like behavior after being traumatized by his mother's death.

A few episodes of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti revolved around Shiv's childlike behavior due to which his mental instability was reflected. But now, Shiv is back to being himself.

Arjun Bijlani's heartwarming video is unmissable:

Now, Arjun Bijlani shared a heartwarming clip of his character Shiv when he had developed a child-like behavior. The actor dropped a video from the past few episodes where we saw Arjun's character Shiv's innocent side. Though this track in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti ended, Arjun encourages fans to not lose their innocence by sharing this clip.

In the caption of this post, the Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor wrote, "Don’t let that kid in you fade away . Finally dr Shiv gets his memory back but these memories will always stay with me." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post here-

Advertisement

Praising Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami dropped two comments on this post. Neha wrote, "My cutie," and also said, "You are full of life."

About Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti:

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles. While Arjun plays the role of Shiv, Nikki essays Shakti. The show premiered on July 3, 2023, and is a spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

About Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani has undoubtedly been one of the most prominent names in the telly industry. Over the years, the actor garnered a massive fan following after doing fictional and non-fictional shows. Arjun has been a part of several series such as Remix, Left Right Left, Mohe Rang De, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and more. Apart from acting, Arjun also excels in anchoring and has hosted several reality shows so far.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Bharti Singh and Co deliver non-stop laughs in first episode