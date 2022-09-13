Arjun Bijlani drops love-filled PICS with wife Neha Swami, calls her the 'loveliest and most beautiful person'
Arjun Bijlani is presently hosting 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' along with Amaal Mallik.
Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The Naagin actor, who enjoys a massive following on social media, doesn't shy away from expressing his love to his dearest wife Neha and often shares glimpses of his adorable moments with her.
Today, Arjun dropped many love-filled photos with his wife Neha Swami and expressed his love for his better half. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement .." Fans often admire Arjun's sweet gesture toward Neha and praise him for being a doting husband. The actor's fans and followers have flooded his comment section and have called them 'Adorable couple'.
This year's Ganesh Festival was very special for Arjun and Neha as the duo also did the Griha Pravesh of their new home on the day. The couple was elated to share the news about their new home on social media and also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja.
Arjun Bijlani's career:
Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos.
Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.
