Arjun Bijlani drops love-filled PICS with wife Neha Swami, calls her the 'loveliest and most beautiful person'

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The Naagin actor, who enjoys a massive following on social media, doesn't shy away from expressing his love to his dearest wife Neha and often shares glimpses of his adorable moments with her.

Today, Arjun dropped many love-filled photos with his wife Neha Swami and expressed his love for his better half. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement .." Fans often admire Arjun's sweet gesture toward Neha and praise him for being a doting husband. The actor's fans and followers have flooded his comment section and have called them 'Adorable couple'.