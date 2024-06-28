Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the television world who continues to entertain audiences with his participation in the show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The actor recently posted a heartwarming video with his wife Neha Swami as he spent quality time with her.

Arjun Bijlani shares heartwarming video with wife Neha Swami

The Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video with his wife Neha Swami. Accompanying the post with a romantic caption, he wrote, “You got to make time to have the best time. And be filmy always!!”

In the video, the couple showcased their romantic chemistry in a heartwarming video where they were seen dancing joyously on a bridge while enjoying the rain. They both look beautiful together. The video also captured delightful moments of Arjun having fun with their son Ayaan in the swimming pool, reflecting their close-knit family bond.

Neha looked beautiful in a floral-printed pink cotton dress while Arjun appeared handsome in a white t-shirt and black trousers.

Fan reactions

As soon as the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. A fan wrote, “Awwww howw beautiful this is. soo soooo adorable you guys are.” Another fan commented, “How beautiful dance in how beautiful place.”

Advertisement

Arjun and Neha have been happily married since May 20, 2013, after dating for several years. They first met twenty years ago at a hotel and instantly fell for each other. Introduced by a mutual friend, they became close over time and now have a son named Ayaan. Their love story is a beautiful example of everlasting romance.

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani gained recognition for hosting the reality show India’s Got Talent, showcasing diverse talents nationwide. With a strong television presence, he has also made memorable appearances in popular shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy is all praise for her sweet tooth Disha Patani after watching Kalki 2898 AD; Read her note