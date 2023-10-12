Arjun Bijlani drops romantic VIDEO to wish wife Neha Swami on her birthday

Arjun Bijlani, a popular face in the entertainment and showbiz industry, enjoys an immense fan following. The good-looking actor has been a part of numerous shows over the years. Besides his talent as an actor, he enjoys the title of being the perfect husband. He and his beloved spouse, Neha Swami Bijlani, have been the picture-perfect couple for over a decade. Fans love their strong bond and how they never shy away from showing their love for each other. Today, Neha Swami Bijlani is celebrating her birthday, and her husband Arjun took to social media to make the day extra special.

Arjun Bijlani showers birthday love on wife Neha Swami

In a heartwarming gesture, Arjun uploaded a video that compiled some of the best moments the couple has shared over the years. From enjoying vacations together to dancing in their living room while sipping wine, the video showcases a series of beautiful memories they've created together. Set to a romantic background track, the video is a perfect tribute to their love story. The choice of music, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, adds an extra layer of romance to the video. Bijlani accompanied the video with a sweet, cheesy caption that said, "Happy birthday baby .. what I had to say I said it because you're right next to me .. !! Love u .. I'll make sure you have a great one .. !!"

Check out Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's video:

The heartfelt video and Arjun Bijlnai's touching message didn't go unnoticed. Fans and supporters flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Neha. Many of their friends from the entertainment industry also joined in to wish her. Celebrities like Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Lataa Saberwal, Rajiv Adatia, and Deepti Bhatnagar extended their warm wishes and love in the comments.

Lataa Saberwal wrote, "Happy b'day and happiness always," wishing Neha on her special day. Taking to the comments section, one fan commented, "Happy Birthday @nehaswamibijlani wishing u loads of love, happiness and a healthy life. Stay Blessed." Some fans also made sure to show some love to Arjun, and wrote, "You're awesome, keep it up, arjun!! We love you."

Here are some of the comments on Arjun Bijlani's post:

