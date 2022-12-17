Arjun Bijlani enjoying hot momos in Mussoorie will definitely make you hungry; WATCH

Arjun Bijlani is quite a popular name in the telly town owing to his good looks and unique talent. The actor has been a part of several hit shows and gained immense love of the audience. Besides this, he enjoys a massive social media following as he keeps updating his fans about his personal and professional life. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and their romantic chemistry over the years is truly enviable. Recently, the actor is on a work trip to Mussoorie as he is updating about his whereabouts on social media. Arjun enjoys momos

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a video of himself enjoying the mouth-watering momos in Mussoorie. In the video, we can see the actor saying that the momos are really tasty and it definitely made us all hungry. In the caption he wrote, ‘Momosssss !!! Loving eating it and sabko jalane ke liye reeling it.’ As soon as he shared the video, his friends and fans were quick to drop their reactions. Here’s the video

About Arjun Talking about his personal life, Arjun and Neha tied the knot in 2013. The couple got blessed with a baby boy named Ayaan in 2015. The former is often seen sharing photos and videos with his family and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love.

On the professional front, the actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Besides this, Arjun has also featured in several music videos. Currently, he is hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14 along with Sunny Leone.

