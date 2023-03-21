Arjun Bijlani gives fitness goals with his latest gym selfie

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved TV actors in the current times. His amazing acting skills and charming personality has won many hearts ever since he had entered the showbiz. He has made a mark in every show he has been part of and is still climbing the stairs of success. The actor remains active on social media and keeps updating his fans with his new posts. Be it his workout pics or posts from his family time, Arjun's loyal followers have always showered their love and support for him.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account to post a pic of himself during his workout session. He is seen taking a selfie in his gym. He is wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and a black cap. The picture is clearing indicating his love and craze for fitness.

"Things may slow down u don’t have to !! #tuesdaymotivation", the post read.

Arjun's career

Arjun started of his career in 2004 with Kartika, which was aired on Hungama TV. But his breakthrough role came in 2008 Sab TV show Left Right Left, where he played the character of Cadet Aalekh Sharma. He became a household name after portraying the character of studious Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum opposite Rati Pandey. He appeared in several shows like- Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Naagin 2 and many more.

In 2020, he made his OTT debut with State of Siege: 26/11 which was release on Zee5 .He has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he emerged as a winner.

In 2022, he hosted the 14th season of MTV's popular dating show, Splitsvilla along with Sunny Leone, after replacing Rannvijay Singha.

