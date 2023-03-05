Arjun Bijlani is a proud father as his son Ayaan bags a gold medal; See PICS

Popular star Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented and popular actors in the showbiz world. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. His impeccable fashion sense and great persona have also been the talk of the town for a while now. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan.

Arjun Bijlani shares PICS with his son:

Those who follow Arjun Bijlani surely know that the actor shares a close bond with his son Ayaan. He has never failed to be a doting father to his son and we often see their adorable bond on social media. This time too Arjun proved to be a doting father as he attended his son Ayaan's function. Ayaan even bagged a gold medal and Arjun flaunted his son's victory with pride on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared several photos with Ayaan wherein we see Arjun hugging and kissing Ayaan. Sharing these snaps, Arjun wrote, "So proud of you champ !! Keep shining!!! #ayaan #myson #aryaan."

Take a look at their PICS here-

For the uninformed, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. The couple then embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan. The Bijlanis are often seen traveling to exotic locations and doing fun activities. Recently, Arjun and Neha went on a road trip with Abhinav Shukla and shared a few glimpses of it with his fans.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

