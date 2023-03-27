Arjun Bijlani is all smiles as he shares PICS from his reunion with old friends

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time, and he has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and persona. Over the years, Arjun has shown his multi-talents. From acting to hosting reality shows and participating in reality shows, he has done it all. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared a couple of pictures with his old friends and penned a note.

Arjun Bijlani shares PIC with his old friends

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani shared a series of pictures with his old friends which also included Bigg Boss 16 fame Vikas Manaktala and actor Kunal Karan Kapoor. In the pictures, the actor looked super happy as he united with his old friends. Along with the pictures, Arjun wrote, ‘Old friends and conversations!!’ As soon as she shared the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Here are the pictures

About Arjun Bijlani

Talking about his personal life, Arjun and Neha tied the knot in 2013. The couple got blessed with a baby boy named Ayaan in 2015. The former is often seen sharing photos and videos with his family and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love.

On the professional front, the actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Besides this, Arjun has also featured in several music videos. Currently, he is hosting MTV Splitsvilla 14 along with Sunny Leone.