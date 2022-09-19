Arjun Bijlani is motivating himself on Monday by finding beauty in odd things; See his suit-up PICS
Arjun Bijlani is presently hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar along with Amaal Mallik.
Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows. Today, Arjun shared several pictures on his Instagram handle and looked handsome as he was decked up in a stylish outfit.
Arjun donned an all-black blazer look and exude charm as he posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Arjun captioned, "I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect – they are much more interesting. #mondaymotivation". His Instagram was flooded with several comments from his fans and followers who complimented his dashing look. His friends such as Amaal Mallik also dropped a comment and wrote, "Hero". Teasing Arjun for his caption, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Lekin suit to perfect lag raha hai".
On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami and both even participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'. This duo is proud parents of a son named Ayaan. The festival of Ganeshostav was very special for Arjun and Neha this year as they also did the Griha Pravesh of their new home on the day. The couple was elated to share the news about their new home on social media and also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja on the day.
On the professional front, Arjun is a part of the web show Roohaniyat where he starred opposite Kanika Mann. The second season of Roohaniyat was released on 22nd July on MX Player, and new episodes air every Friday at 11 am. Along with this, Arjun is all set to host the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone. At present, Arjun is hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar along with Amaal Mallik. Arjun will also appear in Karan Johar's directional film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
