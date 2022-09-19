Arjun Bijlani is motivating himself on Monday by finding beauty in odd things; See his suit-up PICS

Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows. Today, Arjun shared several pictures on his Instagram handle and looked handsome as he was decked up in a stylish outfit.

Arjun donned an all-black blazer look and exude charm as he posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Arjun captioned, "I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect – they are much more interesting. #mondaymotivation". His Instagram was flooded with several comments from his fans and followers who complimented his dashing look. His friends such as Amaal Mallik also dropped a comment and wrote, "Hero". Teasing Arjun for his caption, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Lekin suit to perfect lag raha hai".