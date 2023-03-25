Arjun Bijlani makes fans go gaga over him as he drops PICS of his new dapper look

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the field of entertainment. He has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now and never fails to impress the audience with his amazing acting skills and charming personality. The actor is quite active on his social media and keeps updating regarding his whereabouts. His fans also leave no stone unturned to shower their love and support for this good looking actor.

Recently, Arjun took to his Instagram and posted his new pics which made the day of his fans.

Arjun Bijlani's latest pictures

In the latest post, Arjun treated his fans with his new look. The actor is seen wearing a white shirt and a grey blazer layered over it, along with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. Not to miss the black shades which is giving him an absolutely killer look!

Arjun Bijlani's career

Arjun started his career in 2004 with the show Kartika. He rose to fame after portraying the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma in Sab TV show Left Right Lift. Then, he played the character of Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum opposite Rati Pandey and became a household name. He also appeared in shows like Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others.

He also proved himself as a good host after hosting shows like- India's Got Talent 9,Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.

Arjun Bijlani’s personal life

Arjun is married to Neha Swami. The couple tied knot in 2013. They are among the most popular and adored couples in the industry. In 2015, they were blessed with son Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani enjoy the outdoors in casual comfort; Check Out