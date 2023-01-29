Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami look gorgeous as they deck up in ethnic attires; Watch their romantic video

Handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, and the actor has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and persona. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never skipped a chance to express their love for one another publicly. Be it through their adorable gestures or love-dipped social media posts, their immense love for each other makes them one of the most adorable couples in the industry.

Currently, Arjun and Neha are busy attending the pre-wedding festivities of a close family member and are constantly sharing a glimpse of it on social media. In one of the functions, Arjun and Neha decked up in glamorous attires and gave couple goals. Arjun recently shared a video with Neha on his Instagram handle in which the actor is decked up in a black sherwani whereas Neha looks gorgeous in an ivory mirror-embellished lehenga. The couple donned black sunglasses for the video and look stunning. Arjun chose 'Yeh Jo Halka Halka' as the audio to his reel as he grooves along with Neha in slow motion.

Sharing this reel, Arjun penned a heart-melting caption for Neha Swami. He wrote, "I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything." Shiny Doshi, Adaa Khan, and others have reacted to Arjun's romantic video.