Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami share a glimpse of their fun Monday, drop beautiful PICS with son Ayaan

Popular star Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented and popular actors in the showbiz world. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan. Those who follow Arjun Bijlani surely know that the actor shares a close bond with his son Ayaan. He has never failed to be a doting father to his son and has also proved to be an amazing husband to his wife Neha. We often see the Bijlanis dishing out family goals.

Arjun Bijlani's new post:

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami often share every update of their personal and professional life with their fans on their social media handle. The Bijlanis are often seen traveling to exotic locations and doing fun activities. Now the couple has jetted off on an adventure with their son Ayaan and has shared numerous photos from their vacation. Sharing these snaps, Arjun captioned, "My Monday looks like a Sunday !! #mondaymotivation."

Take a look at their PICS here-

For the uninformed, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. The couple then embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan.

Arjun Bijlani's professional life:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

