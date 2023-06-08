Arjun Bijlani-Nikki Sharma's magical chemistry in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti PROMO is unmissable

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani is all geared up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming television venture. The talented star is set to be back with a new fictional show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. Prior to commencing the shoot for this show, Arjun visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. To shoot Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, Arjun travelled to Benaras and is currently busy shooting there. Now, the actor has surprised fans by sharing the promo of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti Promo:

A few hours ago, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and dropped the promo of his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. In this show, Arjun is paired opposite actress Nikki Sharma. In the promo, we see Nikki (playing Shakti) essaying the role of an optimistic girl, whereas we see Arjun (playing Shiv) essaying the role of a serious individual.

Sharing this promo, Arjun captioned, "Shiv ke toote hue tukdon ko sametkar, kya Shakti kar paayegi use poora? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye ek nayi kahaani #PyaarKaPehlaAdhyayaShivShakti, 3rd July se, raat 7:30 baje, sirf @zeetv par @nikkisharmaofficial."

Watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti's promo here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this promo was up on the internet, friends and fans flooded Arjun's comment section and wished luck to the actor for his new venture. Kanika Mann wrote, "Chaaaaa jaaa (heart emoticon)," Ali Merchant commented, "Another blockbuster only coz of my brother AB," Aalisha Panwar wrote, "Congrats and all da bst ..(heart emoticon)" and so on the comments continued.

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti:

Reportedly, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti is a spinoff of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in lead roles. Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles, will start airing on 3rd July at 7:30 pm on Zee TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani drops BTS PIC from new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti's shoot, pens long note