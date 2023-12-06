PIC: Arjun Bijlani poses with luxury sedan worth INR 1 Crore; check out more details inside

Arjun Bijlani, the talented actor and host loves living a luxurious life. The actor who is active on social media posted a few photos yesterday that caught the attention of the netizens for the vehicle he posed with. It was a luxury sedan with which the actor posed. We did our research and came up with details about the vehicle for our readers.

Arjun Bijlani poses with Genesis G90

Yesterday, Arjun Bijlani posted a series of pictures with the caption, “Mood for a drive !!” The pictures show him posing in front of a luxury sedan, that is parked on the sidewalk. The vehicle is Genesis G90.

From the pictures posted on the actor’s account, we see the sleek side profile of the car. The distinguishable feature of the vehicle is the crest grill in front and the sharp two-line straight headlamp.

Genesis G90 was launched in South Korea in late 2021 before making its way into the USA and Middle East. It is not available in India yet, and many reports state the car may enter the Indian market by next year. The price of the Genesis G90 is around AED 420000 in the UAE market, which roughly converts to INR 1 Crore.

For the unversed, Genesis, or Genesis Motors, LLC., is the luxury vehicle division of the Hyundai Motor Group.

Check out the pictures of the actor with the vehicle here:

The Naagin actor also looked dapper in an olive green shirt that he paired with crisp white pants. We love the white sneakers with patches of red and the shades he wore. It’s a very casual yet charming look. Not everyone can carry white pants so well.

The television host and actor has a penchant for luxury vehicles. He owns a few swanky cars in his garage.

This year, he brought home a luxury SUV, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC. It is the top model in the Mercedes-Benz GLS lineup and the price of the vehicle is estimated around Rs 1.29 crore. He announced the news of his purchase in July this year when he posted pictures of collecting the car with his family.

Today morning, the actor posted a video on his official Instagram handle that shows him inside the vehicle. He uploaded the post with the caption, “Morning dose of love songs !! #filmy.”

