Arjun Bijlani says THIS to son Ayaan after he asks him to buy lots of toy cars

Arjun Bijlani, who is known for his humorous nature, dropped a cute click of his son Ayaan Bijlani posing with a bunch of toy cars on his Instagram story. Through the image, Arjun shared his funny take on Ayaan's request to buy all the cars present in the picture.

Arjun Bijlani’s social media post about son Ayaan’s request

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Bijlani dropped a frame featuring his 8-year-old son, Ayaan Bijlani. In the portrait, Ayaan is seen wearing an orange and black-colored typography tee. He is flexing his muscles while posing at a table full of toy cars. Pointing at the small cars, Arjun wrote, “He wants to buy all of them. Maine Kaha Bijlani hai Ambani nahi. But koshish karenge (I told him we are Bijlani not Ambani. But I’ll try).”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram story:

In one of his previous Instagram posts, Arjun Bijlani shared multiple photos of himself standing in front of a Christmas tree. He was looking dashing in a black sweatshirt teamed up with beige-colored cargo pants. Arjun seemed to be in full festive mood as he posed for the lens. In the caption space, he wrote, “Christmas vibes !!”

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian Television industry. He began his journey in the entertainment industry in 2004 with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kartika on Hungama TV. Arjun catapulted to stardom with the portrayal of Cadet Aalekh Sharma in the 2006 critically acclaimed series Left Right Left. The actor has starred in many hit shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Kavach and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Apart from acting, Arjun Bijlani has done hosting too. He has been an anchor on shows like Dance Deewane, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and MTV Splitsvilla 14. Talking about his non-fictional projects, Arjun has participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Smart Jodi, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is currently doing Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani married his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The duo became parents to a baby boy named Ayaan on January 21, 2015.

