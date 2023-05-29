Arjun Bijlani seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple for new show; Read details of his upcoming project

Popular star Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented and popular actors in the showbiz world. He was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone. Since then, the actor has been away from the screens for a while now. Arjun's fans were eagerly waiting for the actor to be back on the screens with a new character. Well, it seems like the wait is over! Arjun is all set to be back with a new fictional show titled 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti.'

Arjun Bijlani visits Siddhivinayak temple:

Ahead of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti's shooting, Arjun visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his new show. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Hey friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show “Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti” which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras! As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support. :) #zeetv #lsdproductions @zeetv @itsprateeksharma #arjunbijlani #pyaarkapehlaadhyaayshivshakti."

Celebs react:

As soon as this video was up on the internet, Arjun's fans and friends flooded his comment section and congratulated the actor for his new venture. Nia Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations," Nakuul Mehta commented, "Bestest," Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Best wishes JUNNN," Rajniesh Duggall commented, "all the best AB, always !!" and so on the comments continued. Fans too expressed their excitement in the comment section and can't wait to see Arjun on the screens again.

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti:

Reportedly, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti is a spinoff of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in lead roles. The actor has jetted off to Benaras to start shooting the new show as he mentioned. According to India Forums report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's actress Ayesha Singh has been approached to play the lead actress opposite Arjun in this show. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

