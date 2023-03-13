Arjun Bijlani shares a hilarious reel defining the life of a married man; Watch

Handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, and the actor has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and persona. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. Speaking about his personal life, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never skipped a chance to express their love for one another publicly. Be it through their adorable gestures or love-dipped social media posts.

Arjun Bijlani's new video:

Today, Arjun Bijlani shared a new funny reel with his fans on his social media handle. In this clip, the Naagin actor hilariously defines the life of a married man and the audio says, "Hum shadi shuda log hai sahab hume khane ko mile ya na mile, sunne ko bharpur milta hai" and Arjun is seen making annoying faces at the end of this reel. This funny clip received a massive reaction from fans who dropped amazing comments.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about Neha and Arjun, the couple embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan. The Bijlanis are often seen traveling to exotic locations and doing fun activities. The couple was last seen attending Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's star-studded Holi bash.

Arjun Bijlani's work:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

