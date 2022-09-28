Arjun Bijlani shares a touching birthday post for Mouni Roy: This friendship has been such a beautiful journey

Mouni Roy is among the reigning stars in the showbiz world and needs no introduction. The actress rang on her birthday on 28th September. The actress has gained immense praise after her spectacular performance in the blockbuster film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Mouni played an antagonist in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, and the name of her character is Junoon. On her special day, her close friend Arjun Bijlani shared a special post for her.

Arjun Bijlani has shared a video, which comprises numerous pictures of them over the years. He also shared pictures of Brahmastra actress with other friends. He shared in the captions, “Now my fav song is also from ur movie Mona .. Happy happy happy birthday dear Mouni . God bless u with with everything u wish for . It took me good 1 hour to scan 60000 photos but it’s all worth it because this friendship has been such a beautiful journey and on your day I wish u all the love u deserve much much more . In short tu bas khush reh darling .yeh saal agala saal aur har saal ab tera hai . . Lots of love ARJUNA … #arni @imouniroy”