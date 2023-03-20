Arjun Bijlani shares an uber cool PIC with wife Neha Swami as they complete 20 years of togetherness

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time, and he has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and persona. Over the years, Arjun has shown his multi-talents. From acting to hosting reality shows and participating in reality shows, he has done it all. Talking about his personal life, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds leave no stone unturned to express their love for each other in public and undoubtedly, they have become the audiences’ favourite couple. Recently, the actor shared a super cool picture with his wife as they completed 20 years of their togetherness.

Arjun Bijlani shares PIC with Neha Swami as they complete 20 years

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared an uber cool picture with his wife Neha as they posed for a mirror selfie. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote ‘Happy 20!!’ and it was quite evident that the couple completed 20 years of togetherness. In the photo, Arjun was donning a black tshirt and black hat and paired it with shades whereas Neha was seen wearing a tiger printed dress along with shades. As soon as he shared the picture, fans showered them with blessings and congratulatory comments.

Check out the picture here

Arjun Bijlani's work

Arjun Bijlani his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Recently, he was seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

