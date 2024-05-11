Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti remembered his late father today. The actor lost his father, Sudarshan Bijlani at the age of 19. He faced his share of struggles after his father’s demise and often opened up about it in many interviews. Check out the post that the actor shared below.

Arjun Bijlani remembers his late father

Just a while back, on May 11, Arjun Bijlani shared a picture in which he and his brother, Niranjan Bijlani can be seen with his late father. While Arjun seems to be 7 or 8 years old in the picture, his brother looks little sitting on their father’s shoulder. With the picture, the actor penned an emotional note.

The Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor wrote in the caption, “22 years since ur gone . !! Wish we could go out as friends today!!”

Check out Arjun Bijlani’s post here:

In an old interview, the actor shared that his father was against him becoming an actor. "He wanted me to take care of the family business. But my dream was to face the camera. I am sure wherever he is today, he is giving his blessings. My mother was always very supportive, my wife too has been there for me all the time," stated Arjun.

Arjun Bijlani’s journey in showbiz

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani’s career, the actor started his journey with the show Kartika, which also starred actor Jennifer Winget, among others. He has come aa long way from where he started and has established himself as one of the most respectable actors in the industry. Other successful shows to his credits include Remix, Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Naagin.

Bijlani has also been seen as a participant in many reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Besides showing his talent as an actor and reality show participant, he successfully hosted many shows and will soon be seen hosting a cooking show.

