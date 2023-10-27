Arjun Bijlani shares enchanting video of wife Neha Swami; pens down emotional note

Arjun Bijlani took to social media recently to share a heartwarming video of his wife Neha Swami, accompanied by a touching note expressing his affection for her. Arjun is indeed one of the prominent and well-loved actors in the Indian television industry, renowned for his captivating looks, amiable personality, and remarkable acting skills. With a significant presence on social media, he has garnered an extensive fan following who appreciate his work and support him wholeheartedly. Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami, and their relationship has continued to be a source of admiration for his fans.

Arjun Bijlani shares mesmerizing video of his wife Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani's recent Instagram post featuring his wife Neha Swami has captured the hearts of his followers once again. In the post, Neha is adorned in elegant Bengali attire. Alongside the captivating video, Arjun's heartfelt caption reflects his deep affection for his wife. He wrote, “The precious smile . Simplicity is the greatest gift and I’m so happy that you have it . Hayeee.. this reel is you .. #wifelove.”

In the video, Neha’s classic red and white Bengali saree was paired with striking red bangles accentuating the cultural charm of her ensemble. With her subtle makeup featuring a red lipstick and bindi, along with the minimalistic neck set and long earrings, Neha's timeless elegance shines through.

Her hairstyle, with her hair elegantly styled in a bun and adorned with delicate face-framing bangs, adds a touch of grace and allure to her overall look. In the background, Arjun curated a serene ambiance, setting the mood with the tranquil melodies of the song Asatoma Sadgamaya.

Fans reaction

Fans, touched by Neha's stunning appearance in the Bengali attire, expressed their admiration and affection through heartfelt comments. One fan commented and wrote, “She's looking soo pretty in Bengali look! Love from Kolkata.” Another fan commented and wrote, “She is looking so beautiful in this saree.”

About Arjun Bijlani

India's Got Talent 10 host Arjun Bijlani and his long-time sweetheart Neha Swami have been together for more than two decades. After a long relationship, the duo decided to take a step further to solidify their relationship. They got married on 20 May 2013 and were blessed with a son in 2015. They affectionately named their little bundle of joy Ayaan.

