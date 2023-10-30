Arjun Bijlani shares hilarious video with Nikki Sharma from set of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-Shiv Shakti; Watch

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti has garnered immense affection from viewers, largely due to the enchanting on-screen chemistry between Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma. Their compelling performances have captured the hearts of fans, contributing to the show's rising popularity. Beyond their remarkable on-screen rapport, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma share a genuine camaraderie off-screen. Their friendship is often highlighted by their amusing antics, frequently shared via funny videos on their social media platforms, much to the delight of their fans.

Arjun Bijlani shares hilarious video with Nikki Sharma:

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma continue to enchant their fans with their heartwarming friendship and their entertaining off-screen chemistry from the set of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Recently, Arjun treated his followers to a delightful Instagram post featuring a side-splitting video. The clip captures a comical voice-over reel where Arjun and Nikki engage in a playful quarrel that gradually evolves into a humorous exchange of dialogues.

Accompanying the entertaining video, Arjun added a witty caption, teasing Nikki and writing, “Tum toh chup hee raho @nikkisharmaofficial !!! #pyaarkapehlaadhyayashivshakti #arnik #shivakti.”

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti first premiered on July 3, 2023. The storyline revolves around Shiv, a reserved and emotionally distant doctor grappling with the shadows of his past. His life takes an unexpected turn upon encountering Shakti, an orphan renowned for her nurturing nature, especially toward those who have endured emotional turmoil. Fans can catch the series every evening from Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm, exclusively on Zee TV.

About Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma’s trajectory:

Arjun Bijlani has established a prominent presence in the television industry, featuring in several renowned TV serials such as Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Ishq Mein Marjawan, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. In addition to his successful television career, he has ventured into the realm of the silver screen and television serial hosting.

Nikki Sharma has garnered significant attention through her appearances in various popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. Her presence and performances have not been limited to reality television, as she has also made a notable mark in successful Telugu and Tamil films.

ALSO READ: ‘Vaayu wants milk or wants me to sing’: Vatsal Sheth shares heartwarming moment with baby Vaayu; watch