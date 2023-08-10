Arjun Bijlani shares poster of new patriotic music video Vande Bharatam ahead of Independence Day; Check

Arjun Bijlani is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the star has acted in numerous shows and has carved a space in the hearts of the audience. His character Mayank from the hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Fans adore the actor and his charming personality is also loved by his fans. Arjun has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares photos and videos with his fans.

Arjun Bijlani's new music video:

Just a few minutes ago, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and dropped the poster of his upcoming music video titled Vande Bharatam. Based on the poster, it appears that the patriotic song is a tribute to the courageous armed forces of the Indian military, who remain vigilant to safeguard the nation. The poster features Arjun dressed in army uniform, accompanied by several other actors. Sharing this poster, Arjun wrote, "Get Ready to Feel the Patriotism on 12th August! #VandeBharatam 🇮🇳 (heart emoticon)." Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Vande Bharatam will release on August 12, 2023.

Take a look at Vande Bharatam's poster:

Arjun Bijlani's professional life:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Splitsvilla X4.

Arjun has also starred in numerous music videos such as Mithi Jahi, Saawariya, Dil Pe Zakhm, Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar among others. He is currently seen hosting India's Got Talent 10.

Speaking about his personal life, Arjun Bijali got married to Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The couple embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan.

