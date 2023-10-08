Arjun Bijlani shares video for ones 'feeling low'; wife Neha Swami's mushy comment is too hard to miss

Arjun Bijlani needs no introduction. One of the most popular actors in the television industry, he has captivated the audience with his charming looks, humble personality, and acting talent. He enjoys immense fan following on social media and his loyal fanbase continues expanding. On the personal front, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The couple who met each other 20 years back continue setting couple goals even after being together for so many years.

Arjun Bijlani's recent post

Arjun Bijlani maintains an active presence on social media. The actor uploads photos and videos on social media to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. A lot of these posts are also reflections of his personal life. Yesterday, he uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle. The video shows him lip-syncing to the soulful track of Kishore Kumar, Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai. He uploaded the clip with the caption, "Feeling low watch this video !!" As he lip-syncs and acts, he flashes a bright smile. The song lyrics talk about how life is full of ups and downs, tears and happy moments, joy and sadness.

Watch the video of Arjun Bijlani here:

Neha Swami's comment on Arjun Bijlani's post

Acting, live shows, rehearsals, and a lot of other professional commitments keep actors busy and away from their homes. It seems Arjun Bijlani is not at home. In the recent post of Arjun Bijlani, his wife, Neha Swami dropped a mushy comment about how much he misses him. Her comment reads, "Feeling very very low..please come home soon." A few netizens also liked the comment and wrote how cute and pure-hearted she is. Some also praised her and Arjun's relationship.

Check out Neha Swami's comment on Arjun Bijlani's post here:

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Arjun Bijlani commented on how positive the actor always remains. They also dropped comments praising the actor's video. One user wrote, "Sir aapko dekh ke Feeling High ho gayi." Another commented, "Our happiness is you hero." Another commented, "That smile." One user saractically commented, "Sir aaj pack up nahi huya kya?"

