Arjun Bijlani, a renowned actor in the TV industry, has been entertaining the audience with his show, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The actor never fails to impress viewers with his looks and performances.

Recently, Arjun dropped a video in his new avatar from the sets of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti on his social media handles.

Arjun Bijlani drops a hilarious video in his new avatar for the show

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him wearing the attire of a sage (Sadhu), clad in the orange Dhoti Kurta outfit along with a matching turban and a heavy beard.

He captioned the post, “Shivanand doctorananand surganand pahado wale!!” He used the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title as the background music for the post. He was seen grooving to the beats of the song in the video.

As soon as Arjun Bijlani uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis. A fan wrote, “My favourite #arjun sir you are best actor.” Another fan commented, “You are very funny. I didn't recognize you for a moment, and it turns out it was you Jun, did you enjoy this look.”

The show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens with its engaging story and the great chemistry between Shiv, played by Arjun Bijlani, and Shakti’s role, played by Nikki Sharma.

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani became a household name with his roles in popular TV series like Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. However, he truly gained popularity with his standout performances in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Naagin.

Showcasing his versatility, he participated in TV reality shows like Smart Jodi and stunt-based Khatron Ke Khiladi and took up hosting duties for shows such as Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Dance Deewane, and Splitsvilla, among others. On the personal front, the heartthrob is happily married to Neha Swami.

