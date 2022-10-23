Arjun Bijlani to Nakuul Mehta: Celeb-approved outfit ideas for this Diwali
Take inspiration for Diwali looks from these TV celebrities for this year.
Diwali is one of the main festivals in the Indian culture which is celebrated on a large by people all over the country. People clean their homes days before the festival to welcome Goddess Laxmi into their abodes. The markets are decked with decorative items and lighting to make the day special. People do lovely decoration of their homes and light out their house with diyas and also buy new clothes. Even the celebs celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm and joy with their family. Here are the celeb-inspired looks for Diwali this year.
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani looks suave in red embroidered and buttoned kurta set with white pyjamas. It is the perfect look for Diwali puja.
Nakuul Mehta
Looking for a stylish Diwali party outfit that makes you the talk of the town? Then Nakuul Mehta’s look in a black kurta set and sequin work half jacket will do the trick.
Karan Kundrra
If you are hosting the Diwali party, then don the shimmery black blazer look with a bowtie and set the tone of the event.
Shaheer Sheikh
For those who are looking for a more subtle look, they can opt for a simple golden kurta pyjama set.
Aly Goni
Make your Diwali look colourful with a shiny kurta set and multi-color floral ethnic half jacket. Pair it with a watch for a fashionable look.
Importance of Diwali
Diwali is a festival that symbolises the defeat of darkness. It is the festival of celebration of good over evil. On this day, people pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi for the health and prosperity of their families as well as their loved ones. It is a festival of lights, and to keep up with the spirit, people light lamps and burst firecrackers.
History of Diwali
The festival of Diwali has been celebrated for centuries and it is also important in context with the harvest of crops. There are also many stories related to the celebration of the day and the most prevalent among them is the story of Ramayana. As per the legend of Ramayana, Lord Ram had returned from exile after 14 years on this day. He had returned after defeating Ravan, who had abducted his wife Sita in his absence. Rama had to fight a long and difficult battle to finally save Sita and return to Ayodhya. As per the legend, the people of Ayodhya had lit up lamps outside their homes to welcome their Lord Ram and rejoice in his victory.