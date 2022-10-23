Arjun Bijlani to Nakuul Mehta: Celeb-approved outfit ideas for this Diwali

Diwali is one of the main festivals in the Indian culture which is celebrated on a large by people all over the country. People clean their homes days before the festival to welcome Goddess Laxmi into their abodes. The markets are decked with decorative items and lighting to make the day special. People do lovely decoration of their homes and light out their house with diyas and also buy new clothes. Even the celebs celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm and joy with their family. Here are the celeb-inspired looks for Diwali this year. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani looks suave in red embroidered and buttoned kurta set with white pyjamas. It is the perfect look for Diwali puja.



Nakuul Mehta Looking for a stylish Diwali party outfit that makes you the talk of the town? Then Nakuul Mehta’s look in a black kurta set and sequin work half jacket will do the trick.

Karan Kundrra If you are hosting the Diwali party, then don the shimmery black blazer look with a bowtie and set the tone of the event.



Shaheer Sheikh For those who are looking for a more subtle look, they can opt for a simple golden kurta pyjama set.



Aly Goni Make your Diwali look colourful with a shiny kurta set and multi-color floral ethnic half jacket. Pair it with a watch for a fashionable look.