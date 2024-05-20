Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the television industry as he has given some of the superhit television shows. The actor rose to fame with his stint in the romantic comedy Miley Jab Hum Tum.

On the personal front, Arjun tied the knot with Neha Swami on May 20th, 2013. However, Arjun drops a cozy picture of him with his wife celebrating their eleven years of companionship today.

Arjun Bijlani’s wish for his better half

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are currently wallowing in the glory of their anniversary as they enter their eleventh year of marriage, celebrating their companionship. However, Arjun shared a picture of him with her wife Neha, hugging and smiling, radiating a sense of satisfaction.

Accompanying the picture, Naagin actor pens down a beautiful note, which reads, “We are having our 11:11 moments !! Happy anniversary Mrs bijlani !!”

The celebration seemed to be white-themed. The couple was wearing white outfits, and the cake was also white, with the couple’s picture on it.

Celebs and fans’ reaction

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, the comment section flooded with celebrities' and fans' reactions. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Happy Anniversary kids," while Mouni Roy expressed love by commenting, "Happy anniversary." Ali Merchant wrote, "Happy Anniversary Favourites."

On the other hand, fans dropped their love for the actor. As one of the users wrote, “Happy 11 anniversary to the most beautiful couple.” Another user wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant just looking like a wow. Just.”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijalni has been a part of many superhit shows, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has also been part of non-fictional shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and has also hosted Dance Deewane and Samart Jodi.

On the personal front, Arjun married Neha Swami in 2013, and the couple welcomed their child in 2015, whom they named Ayaan Bijlani.

