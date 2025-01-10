Arjun Bijlani's mom hospitalized; actor gives wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan's health update
Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that his mother has been hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor even gave his wife and son's health update.
Popular actor Arjun Bijlani is currently going through a difficult time as his mother has been hospitalized. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Arjun Bijlani was spotted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Our sources revealed that his mother has been unwell and is currently admitted to the hospital.
Arjun's wife, Neha Swami, and son, Ayaan, are also reportedly under the weather. This has made it a challenging time for the family since they returned from their New Year holiday.
On being contacted, Arjun Bijlani confirmed, “Yes, Ayaan has been unwell for the past five days and hasn’t been able to attend school. My mom is in the hospital, and my wife, Neha, also has a fever. Right now, all I want is for everyone to be alright. I hope they all recover soon."
Arjun, who was last seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs, has always been vocal about his close bond with his family.
Speaking about his work life, Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami.
Here’s hoping that Arjun’s mother recovers soon and the family bounces back to good health.
