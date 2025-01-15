Arjun Bijlani’s mother moved to ICU after condition deteriorates; actor shares health update

Arjun Bijlani is currently going through a difficult phase of his life as his mother is hospitalized. On January 10, Pinkvilla informed its readers that Arjun's mother is hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. On January 14, the actor shared a health update about his mother and informed her that his mother was shifted to the ICU after her health deteriorated. This happened after her oxygen levels dropped and it has left the entire family worried.

When Arjun Bijlani was questioned regarding his mother's condition, the actor informed that his mother is in the ICU as her oxygen levels have dropped. He added, "I just want her to get better soon." He even shared an Instagram story showing where he can be seen holding his mom's hand.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's PIC here-

A few days ago when Arjun informed us about his mother's health condition, he had also shared that his wife Neha Swami, and son, Ayaan, were also under the weather. Arjun had said, "Yes, Ayaan has been unwell for the past five days and hasn’t been able to attend school. My mom is in the hospital, and my wife, Neha, also has a fever. Right now, all I want is for everyone to be alright. I hope they all recover soon." This happened to the family since they returned from their New Year holiday.

Advertisement

Work-wise, Arjun Bijlani is one of the biggest names in the world of entertainment. From acting to hosting to dancing to cooking and performing stunts, the actor has aced it all like a true star. He did a lot of shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami.

Last, Arjun was seen playing the lead role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. She was last seen in as a participant in the hit cooking show, Laughter Chefs.

As the actor is currently in this challenging time, we hope he finds the strength to overcome this. May Arjun’s mother recover soon and bounce back to good health.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani's mom hospitalized; actor gives wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan's health update