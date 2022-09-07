Arjun Bijlani's new home gives the perfect view of Mumbai's skyline; Take a tour of his European-themed abode
Take a look inside the European-themed abode of Arjun Bijlani.
Arjun Bijlani is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is not only an excellent actor but also a fabulous host. The actor is on cloud nine these days as he has finally moved into his new sea-facing home. Arjun had bought the house as a surprise for his wife Neha Swami. Though he wanted to buy it on their anniversary on May 20, at that time, he was in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He had earlier shared a glimpse of the house when the house interior work was going on and he finally moved into the house on August 31. He hosted Ganeshotsav at his home which was attended by his industry friends including Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy and others. Here is a look into the beautiful home of the actor.
Entrance
It is a European-style white theme home with a spacious living area. There is a dome-shaped entrance with a white marble floor. At the entrance, there is a living room on the right side.
Living area
The living area comprises huge off-white couches and they are placed facing the large screen TV. The walls are painted white and there is a sleek cabinet below the TV.
Temple
There is a temple in the middle of the house, with an elevated table on which the Ganesh idol is kept. A multicolour beautiful floral thatch is placed behind the idol for decoration.
Dining area
There is a dining area behind the living area. It comprises a white marble table top and cushioned chairs. There is a textured wall behind the dining area and decorative lighting above the dining area.
Corridor
There is a long corridor with rooms on both sides. The walls and the doors are painted white. There is an antique chandelier in the middle of the corridor.
Balcony
The balcony comprises glass panels and overlooks an amazing skyline.