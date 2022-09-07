Arjun Bijlani's new home gives the perfect view of Mumbai's skyline; Take a tour of his European-themed abode

Arjun Bijlani is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is not only an excellent actor but also a fabulous host. The actor is on cloud nine these days as he has finally moved into his new sea-facing home. Arjun had bought the house as a surprise for his wife Neha Swami. Though he wanted to buy it on their anniversary on May 20, at that time, he was in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He had earlier shared a glimpse of the house when the house interior work was going on and he finally moved into the house on August 31. He hosted Ganeshotsav at his home which was attended by his industry friends including Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy and others. Here is a look into the beautiful home of the actor.

Entrance

It is a European-style white theme home with a spacious living area. There is a dome-shaped entrance with a white marble floor. At the entrance, there is a living room on the right side.