Arjun Bijlani's rigorous workout VIDEO is all the Friday motivation you need; Watch

Arjun Bijlani is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the star has acted in numerous shows and has carved a space in the hearts of the audience. His character Mayank from the hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum is still fresh in the mind of the audience. Fans adore the actor and his charming personality is also loved by his fans. Arjun has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares photos and videos with his fans.

Arjun Bijlani's new video:

Today, Arjun Bijlani took to her social media handle and shared a video with his fans and followers. In this video, the actor is seen working out in the gym and flaunting his chiseled body. The actor is also seen swimming with his son Ayaan. Sharing this clip, Arjun captioned, "Now how’s that for some #fridaymotivation !! #health #swimming #gym #fitness #reelkarofeelkaro." Fans have dropped amazing comments on his post.

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never skipped a chance to express their love for one another publicly. Be it through their adorable gestures or love-dipped social media posts, their immense love for each other makes them one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The couple then embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan. The Bijlanis are often seen traveling to exotic locations and doing fun activities. The couple was last seen attending Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's star-studded Holi bash.

Arjun Bijlani's work:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

