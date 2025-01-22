Arjun Bijlani’s son Ayaan’s 10th birthday becomes extra special as actor’s mom returns home from hospital; WATCH
Actor Arjun Bijlani's mother has been discharged from the hospital. The actor's mother returned home on his son Ayaan's birthday.
Arjun Bijlani’s mother who was hospitalized has been discharged. On January 21, the actor took to social media to upload a video of his mother at their home. The good news came on the day of Bijlani’s son Ayaan’s birthday.
In Arjun Bijlani’s social media video, the actor wrote, “Love you mamma” and it showed Arjun’s wife Neha welcoming her to their home. Their son’s birthday decorations can be seen in the background. Mid Day reported earlier that the actor’s mom had been discharged, but she needed to be on oxygen support for a week.
Checkout Arjun Bijlani’s social media clip below:
For the unversed, on January 10, Pinkvilla informed its readers that Arjun's mother was hospitalized in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. On January 14, the actor shared a health update about his mother that his mother was shifted to the ICU after her health deteriorated. This happened after her oxygen levels dropped.
Meanwhile, talking about Arjun Bijlani’s career, he was last seen as a participant in Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited. He is not returning for the second season. Besides the cooking show, he was playing the lead in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.
Apart from his current work, a lot of interesting projects are in his credits. He did a lot of shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami.
On the other hand, yesterday was Bijlani’s son Ayaan’s 10 birthday. The actor took to social media to post a long birthday note for his son. He also shared pictures of how they celebrated.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani’s mother moved to ICU after condition deteriorates; actor shares health update