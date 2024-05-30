Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami has lately been sharing glimpses from her gym routine. She is currently working on her body. With her recent pictures, it seems like the doting mother has moved an inch closer to her goal. She has shared a bunch of photos showing off how her hard work is paying off.

Neha Swami’s post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Neha Swami uploaded a few stills of herself. She is posing on her balcony under bright sunshine while flaunting her nearly perfect body. Neha looks absolutely fabulous in her workout attire, which includes floral printed gym tights and a vibrant red crop top. Her confidence and style are truly inspiring!

Alongside the beautiful clicks, Neha talked about her firm belief in the fact that if someone works with full dedication, they can achieve whatever they want. She penned, “Appreciation post for myself : I strongly believe if you really work hard, whatever you want.. YES it will come to you… and I can see it.. it’s coming…”

Take a look at Neha Swami’s post here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Neha previously provided a glimpse into her workout routine with some videos. Just a few days ago, she was spotted working hard at the gym, engaging in some intense exercises and breaking a sweat.

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani, who is known for his funny takes on various situations, was also seen teasing his better half when she had hit the gym.

He had shared Neha’s workout clip alongside a humorous note. He had written, “When your wife trains like that samajh jao achhe din…(When your wife trains like that, understand that good days are ahead…).”

In the video, wife Neha can be seen rocking her workout routine, showcasing dedication and style. Dressed in a chic white T-shirt paired with black lowers, Neha radiated confidence as she sweated it out.

About Neha Swami

Neha Swami is the wife of renowned TV actor Arjun Bijlani. The duo have been enjoying their marital bliss for over a decade now. They took the plunge on May 20, 2013, after being in a relationship for several years.

Neha and Arjun’s love story is no less than a fairytale. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor first met Neha at a hotel two decades ago and instantly fell head over heels in love with her. They were introduced by a mutual friend. After only a few meetings, they became close friends. The couple is blessed with a son named Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Is Dipika Kakar making a comeback? Husband Shoaib Ibrahim teases her return by dropping major hint