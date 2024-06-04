Popular actor Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha Swami, has lately been sharing glimpses of her gym routine and serving some fitness goals. Her transformation is nothing but an inspiration for everyone who is trying to get fit.

Recently, Neha shared some pictures that showcased her final transformation after her fitness journey on social media.

Neha Swami shares an inspirational post

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Neha Swami dropped some pictures in which she was seen flaunting her perfect body. She looked stunning in a white off-shoulder crop top and denim shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized the look with studs.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “It’s okay if you fall down and lose your spark; just make sure when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire…”

Earlier, Neha provided a glimpse into her vacation with Arjun Bijlani. Meanwhile, the couple never fails to impress the audience with their cute pictures.

Previously, in a workout routine post, Neha spoke about her belief that if someone works with full dedication, they can achieve whatever they want. She wrote, “Appreciation post for myself: I strongly believe if you really work hard, whatever you want… YES it will come to you… and I can see it... it’s coming…”

As soon as Neha Swami shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Looking Gorgeous and beautiful smile lovely outfit and pictures.” Another fan commented, “looks like South actress Nayanthara”

More about Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani

Neha Swami is the wife of renowned TV actor Arjun Bijlani. The couple has been enjoying their married life for over a decade now. Neha and Arjun’s love story is no less than a fairytale.

Two decades ago, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor first met Neha at a hotel and instantly fell head over heels in love with her. They were introduced by a common friend. After only a few meetings, they became close friends and tied the knot in 2013. The couple is blessed with a son named Ayaan.

