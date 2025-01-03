Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff get married; Divyanka Tripathi, Rannvijay Singha and more shower love on newlyweds

2025 kickstarted on an amazing note for singer Armaan Malik and fashion content creator Aashna Shroff. The two lovebirds are finally husband and wife now. Yes, the couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and families. After they uploaded their wedding pictures, netizens were in awe seeing their beautiful snaps. Several television celebrities also showered their love on them.

On January 2, 2025, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff uploaded a series of pictures from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram handle. Armaan and Aashna's candid shots from their big day melted many hearts and everyone poured their love on them. Sharing this post, Armaan wrote, "tu hi mera Ghar."

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, several celebrities from the television industry commented on this post. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented, "Congratulations to you both." Rannvijay Singha wrote, "Congratulations!" and so on; the comments continued. Other celebrities such as Jiya Shankar, Nidhi Shah, Aly Goni, and Krishna Mukherjee also liked this post.

Take a look at Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's wedding pictures-

Take a look at the comments here-

In the first picture of this post, the couple looks head over heels in love with each other as they are captured candidly. In the second snap, the pose for the photo is hand in hand. The third snap shows how Armaan Malik playfully teases his wife during the varmala ceremony. In the other pictures, the couple takes vows and is captured beautifully on their big day.

Newlyweds Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff looked stunning as they posed amidst a shower of petals in a dreamy outdoor setting. Aashna donned a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta featuring golden detailing. Meanwhile, Armaan donned a pink matching sherwani.

Workwise, Armaan Malik is known for singing some of the best hit songs of Bollywood, like Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar, Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero, Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and more. On the other hand, Aashna Shroff is a popular fashion influencer with more than a million fan followers.

