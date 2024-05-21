Newlyweds Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are thoroughly enjoying their new journey together. The couple exchanged vows on April 25 at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai, surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

Today, Arti Singh delighted her fans by dropping a love-filled video with her husband, Dipak Chauhan, that will make all the hopeless romantics out there want to say 'aww'.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's dreamy getaway post-marriage

Arti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video with Dipak as they embarked on their 'first ever holiday' post-marriage. Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "First ever holiday. And the most beautiful one. was happy like a child .. Kashmir is so pretty but it felt more and more pretty because of you."

In the video, the couple can be seen holding hands while walking, hugging, and enjoying their time together, radiating pure joy and love. The landscapes of Kashmir added to the charm of their romantic getaway.

Fan reactions

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

Arti Singh’s wedding pictures and videos continue to flood the internet. Recently, she shared some pictures from her mehndi ceremony.

Among the celebrity guests were Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, and Ankit Gupta, among others. The day after the wedding, Kashmera penned a heartfelt post tagging each of them and expressing gratitude for their presence.

The highlight of the wedding was Uncle Govinda setting aside past differences to bless Arti and reconnect with Krushna and his family. He was accompanied by his son Yashvardan Ahuja, making it a joyous family reunion.

