Arti Singh shares a VIDEO of her rigorous workout; Rashami Desai and more compliment her dedication

Arti Singh is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Her Instagram account is flooded with pretty pictures from her photoshoots, interesting reels, and her photos from vacations to various destinations. Lately, the actress has been giving a sneak peek into her fitness routine and sharing her workout videos.

Today, Arti Singh shared a new video on her Instagram handle and made fans go gaga over her dedication to her fitness. In this video, the actress is seen rigorously working in a gym and sharing this video, Arti captioned, "18 days . 71.21 se 66.84…. Not giving up." Through her caption, the actress revealed losing 4.37 kgs after working out. Her friends and fans complemented Arti and flooded her Instagram handle with their comments. Rashami Desai also commented on her video and wrote, "Proud of u babe".