Arti Singh shares a VIDEO of her rigorous workout; Rashami Desai and more compliment her dedication
Arti Singh was a part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13.
Arti Singh is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Her Instagram account is flooded with pretty pictures from her photoshoots, interesting reels, and her photos from vacations to various destinations. Lately, the actress has been giving a sneak peek into her fitness routine and sharing her workout videos.
Today, Arti Singh shared a new video on her Instagram handle and made fans go gaga over her dedication to her fitness. In this video, the actress is seen rigorously working in a gym and sharing this video, Arti captioned, "18 days . 71.21 se 66.84…. Not giving up." Through her caption, the actress revealed losing 4.37 kgs after working out. Her friends and fans complemented Arti and flooded her Instagram handle with their comments. Rashami Desai also commented on her video and wrote, "Proud of u babe".
On the professional front, Arti has been a part of several shows like Parichay -Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Uttaran, Waaris, and many more. The actress rose to stardom after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Though Arti couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for her 'dignified' way of playing the game. In the house, she formed a great friendship with actress Rashami Desai, and they have still maintained their bond even after the show.
On the personal front, Arti recently celebrated Ganesh Festival with her brother Krushna Abhishek and family. She even shared several pictures on her social media of Ganpati Bappa and while doing Ganesh Aarti.
