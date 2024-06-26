Arti Singh has been on cloud nine since tying the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The actress has been sharing snapshots and videos capturing their blissful moments together from their honeymoon in Paris.

Now, she posted a video in a white outfit from her recent trip to Greece.

Arti Singh stuns in a summer-ready white outfit

The Bigg Boss 13-fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a delightful video in a white swimwear set. The actress captioned the post with several swan emojis. The actress looked stunning in a white Diablo swimwear set consisting of a top and pants made from crochet material.

She complemented her outfit with long black beaded tassel earrings, left her hair open, and opted for minimal makeup featuring pink glossy lipstick, natural blush, and eyeliner.

Wondering where you can get this dress? This beautiful dress is available on alamodelabel for Rs 3099. So, whether you're aiming to leave a lasting impression on your date or just want to turn heads wherever you go, opt for this one.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Super cute and looking so beautiful.” Another fan commented, “Wow, beautiful. Your dress looks amazing.”

Earlier, Arti Singh shared photos and videos from her honeymoon with Dipak. In one of the videos, she can be seen enjoying her time in Greece. The couple enjoyed delicious food and explored beautiful places together, including taking part in the love lock tradition in Paris.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

Arti Singh married her longtime partner, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25 at Mumbai's ISKCON temple, with close friends and family surrounded. The star-studded wedding was hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah and attended by celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and more.

