As World Cancer Day approaches, Chhavi Mittal reflects on battling breast cancer; has THIS pressing concern about her children

Chhavi Mittal has not only impressed her admirers with her acting prowess but is also known for her strength, resilience, and positivity. Most recently, the actress addressed trolls regarding her hair loss, a common side effect of cancer treatment. Chhavi was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and is currently undergoing hormone therapy. And now, she has opened up about her cancer journey and shared a concerning note on social media.

In a heartfelt reflection on her journey through cancer, she took to social media to convey a deeply personal message that resonated with many. As a mother, Chhavi Mittal opened up about a constant worry that has lingered in her mind since her diagnosis: the concern that her own battle with the disease might have unknowingly put her children at an increased risk.

Sharing a series of pictures with her son, the Krishnadasi fame wrote, "As World Cancer Day approaches, I find myself reflecting on the alarming rise in cancer cases worldwide. In India alone, there were 14 lakh cases reported in 2022, with a staggering 12.8% increase projected by 2025. Among men, lung cancer remains the most prevalent, while breast cancer—followed by cervical cancer—affects the highest number of women."

Take a look at the post here:

The actress continued, "As a mother who has battled cancer, I often wonder: Have I increased the odds for my children? While the exact causes of this epidemic remain uncertain, genetic history does play a role. However, it’s only part of the bigger picture—lifestyle choices, environmental factors, and early detection are equally crucial in the fight against cancer."

Chhavi Mittal is known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Ek Chutki Aasman, Krishnadasi, and many others. Ever since she emerged victorious over breast cancer, the actress has been focusing on her fitness journey. Time and again, Mittal has openly discussed her struggles and motivation, inspiring others to fight the disease bravely.

