Asha Negi seeks Ganpati Bappa's blessings at Karan Wahi's home with Ridhi Dogra, pens caption in Pushpa style

Celebrities rang the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and zeal and their social media posts are proof of it. Karan Wahi, who celebrates the festival every year, welcomed Ganpati Bappa this year too. He carved his own eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home and celebrated the occasion with close friends and family. Karan welcomed bappa for 1.5 days and we saw several celebs such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Sehban Azim, Krystle Dsouza, Kishwer Merchant and others marking their gracious presence to seek bappa's blessings.

Asha seeks Ganpati Bappa's blessings at Karan's home:

Just a few hours ago, Asha Negi shared a few pictures with her fans and followers on social media. Asha visited Karan Wahi's home to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and offered a glimpse of the celebration. In these snaps, Asha looks drop-dead gorgeous wearing a beautiful dual-shade-hued chinkankari ethnic suit and is all smiles as she poses for the pictures. The actress is seen having a gala time with Meiyang Chang Arjit Taneja, Ridhi Dogra and Karan Wahi. Sharing these wholesome photos, Asha penned Pushpa film's half dialogue as her caption. The caption of her post read, "Flower samjhe kyaaaa….????"

Take a look at Asha Negi's post here-

Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra also shared a glimpse of their celebration on her social media handle. She looked beautiful in a white embroidered ethnic suit and was all smiles as she posed with her friends. Sharing these photos, Ridhi wrote, "जितना भी बोल लूँ its never enough. Thank you GANNU. For everything! You Take the lead and the world is mine."

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's post here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Arjit Taneja also shared a few snaps as he met his friends at Karan Wahi's home for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. In the caption of these photos, Arjit wrote, "GanapatiBappaMoraya!"

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's post here-

A glimpse of Karan Wahi's professional life:

Karan Wahi embarked on his television journey with the widely acclaimed show Remix. Since then, he has appeared in several shows including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, among others. Karan's latest appearance was in the popular daily soap Channa Mereya opposite Niyati Fatnani.

