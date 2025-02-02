Ashneer Grover addresses Bigg Boss 18 exchange with Salman Khan; says 'Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyu'

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss Season 18 during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During his interaction with Salman Khan, the actor called out Ashneer for the statements he made about him in the past. Recently, Grover addressed his appearance on Bigg Boss 18. Hitting back at Salman, he accused him of falsely claiming not to know him and unnecessarily picking a fight.

Lately a video has been going viral on social media that shows Ashneer Grover talking about his appearance on Bigg Boss 18. The clip appears to be from an event wherein the former Shark Tank India judge criticized Salman Khan for allegedly pretending not to know him.

He is heard saying, "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha, mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karne ke liye toh kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. Main aapka naam bhi jaanta. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha (He created unnecessary competition by picking a fight. I had gone there peacefully when they called me. Now, to create drama, he's saying, 'I have not met you. I don't even know your name.' If you don't know my name, then why did you call me?)"

Grover further added, "Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the aur tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye, yeh ho nahi sakta. Mai bhi k**ino ki tarah hi company chalata tha (And let me tell you one more thing: If you are the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person). Everything had to go through me."

For the uninitiated, Ashneer Grover mentioned contacting Salman's team and that the actor's team demanded Rs 7.5 crores. Ashneer revealed that he negotiated with the actor's team and locked the actor at Rs 4.5 crores. Further, when Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18, Salman slammed him and called his claims 'false.'

