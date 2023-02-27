Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singha reunite after Shark Tank India 1; Latter cleared some fundas on 'doglapan'

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer may not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Recently, Ashneer was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3. He then took to Twitter to address this issue. However, now the businessman reunited with Shark Tank India Season’s 1 host Rannvijay Singha and the latter got to learn something from Ashneer. Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singha reunites

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashneer shared a picture with Rannvijay Singha and his brother Harman Singha. It seemed like they had a fun Saturday at Ashneer’s place. In the picture, they were seen posing with Ashneer’s book. For the unversed, Rannvijay was the host of Shark Tank India’s season 1 whereas Ashneer was one of the sharks in that season. Sharing the picture, he wrote ‘Fun Saturday with @rannvijaysingha and @harmansingha over at our place ! All the best brothers for all your endeavours - keep rocking !!’ Rannvijay, on the other hand, also shared the some picture and wrote a witty caption that read ‘An amazing night with @madsj30 and @ashneer.grover , got some fundas cleared on #doglapan !’ Here’s the post

Ashneer Grover’s journey in Shark Tank India 1 Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Talking about Rannvijay’s absence from the show, he said in an interview that ‘I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.'

ALSO READ: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover slams Delhi Airport; Here's why