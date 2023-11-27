Ashnoor Kaur expresses gratitude as Patiala Babes completes 5 years; says 'My heart if full'

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her powerful performances in the TV shows. The talented actress has been in the industry since a long time. The actress recently expressed her gratitude as her first show as a main lead, Patiala Babes, completed 5 years. Ashnoor shared a series of pictures and special memories from the show on her social media.

Ashnoor Kaur thanks fans for accepting Mini from Pataila Babes

Ashnoor Kaur played the character of Mini in the show who becomes her mother's strength as she faces a separation. While mothers help their children to grow, Mini becomes the wind beneath her mother's wings and makes her believe that a spoiled relationship is not the end of the world.

Thanking fans for their love, Ashnoor wrote, "5 years!!! 5 years of this beautiful journey- from the first look test & reading to living and breathing the character, MINI, over a span of 2 seasons

#PatialaBabes - forever in my heart, forever special to me… Thank you for loving Mini, and embracing her in all her imperfections & nuisances… My heart if full!"

Have a look at Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram post

Patiala Babes was produced by Kathaa Kottage and had popular actors like Paridhi Sharma, Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Anirudh Dave, Mohit Hiranandani, Roshni Sahota, Hunar Hale and Rushita Vaidya among others.

Ashnoor Kaur's recent achievement

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the youngest owners of a new house in the showbiz world. The actress and her family recently shifted to their new abode which was under construction a few months ago and Ashnoor shared her excitement about not waiting to move to their new house.

On October 12, 2023, the actress shared a few glimpses from her housewarming party. The guests gathered at the new house for a traditional puja followed by songs, dance, masti, and food.

Ashnoor Kaur's journey in the industry

Ashnoor Kaur was a part of Jhansi Ki Rani and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha when she was a small kid. The actress played the character of a teenager Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Bollywood movies Manmarziyaan and Sanju.

ALSO READ: 'Few Days More': Ashnoor Kaur expresses excitement as she offers glimpse of her new under-construction home