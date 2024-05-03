Ashnoor Kaur turned a year older today on May 3, and the actress spent her birthday with her close friends and family. The 20-year-old actress is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhansi Ki Rani and Patiala Babes.

Ashnoor Kaur has recently shared a video and glimpses of her joyous celebrations as she turns 20 this year.

Ashnoor Kaur drops birthday video

The Patiala Babes actress took to her Instagram handle and delighted her followers with a birthday video, capturing the essence of bidding farewell to her teenage years. She joyfully cut her birthday cake with the words "RIP Teenage" on it, capturing the excitement of stepping into a new chapter of her life. In the video, She said, “I am not 19 anymore.” She wrote in the caption, “So no more teenage fever? #20th” She seems excited as she cuts the cake.

Actors like Paridhi Sharma, Prit Kamani, Kunal K Kapoor, Srishti Rode and more showered Ashnoor with heartfelt wishes in the comment section. Paridhi Sharma, who played her on-screen mother in Patiala Babes commented, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Ashnoor."

Sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posted a series of stories on her Instagram handle. Ashnoor delighted her followers with snippets of her celebration, showcasing joyful dance with her friends and intimate cake-cutting moments shared with her parents.

Fan reactions

As soon as Ashnoor Kaur uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Ashnoor, God bless you with lots of happiness and you keep growing and keep praying.” Another user commented, “Cheers to. another year of making your dreams come true. As you celebrate your 20th birthday today, I want you to know that you have touched the lives of so many people, including mine.”

More about Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur made her acting debut as a child artist. She is recognized for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani. She has appeared in several TV series and is a fashion icon with eight million followers on Instagram. Despite being just 20, she owns a luxurious apartment and a stylish car in Mumbai.

