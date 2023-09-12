Asia Cup 2023: Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra and more congratulate Indian team for winning big against Pakistan

After yesterday's (September 11) match, Indians are busy rejoicing in the win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. India's team displayed remarkable teamwork and composure, securing a well-deserved triumph. India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in their Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023. The batting maestro Virat Kohli and KL Rahul delivered an extraordinary performance and secured a resounding 228-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Even our TV celebs celebrated the win of the Indian cricket team on their respective Instagram and Twitter handles.

Celebs celebrate India's win against Pakistan:

As soon as India won, several celebs such as Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Wahi and more took to their social media handle to celebrate the big win of Indian cricket team. The celebs were all praises for the cricketers and penned down amazing tweets and posts heaping praises for them. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame Nakuul Mehta tweeted, "For all the hype around Pakistan, the team just did not show up. Pretty darn disappointing. Well played Kuldeep, Kohli, KL ans the boys #IndiavsPak."

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal fame Karan Kundrra said, "What a match!!! India is on a roll both on and off field #INDvPAK #G20Bharat2023 #Chandrayaan what an era for #Bharat."

Aly Goni flooded his account with several tweets as he heaped praises for Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the entire Indian Cricket team. He first praised their partnership and said, "150 partnership #kingkohli #KLRahul." Aly's second tweet was, "KL Rahul just showed everyone why is there in the WC team." Followed by several tweets like "13000 for king #Kohli," "No one like him unbelievable batting by king #ViratKohli," "Kuldeep (fire and salute emoticon)."

While praising Virat Kohli, Karan Wahi wrote, "Top Knock Champ."

On the other hand, Sharad Kelkar heaped praises on KL Rahul and said, "What a comeback."

India scored 356 runs while only losing 2 wickets in their 50 overs. Pakistan, however, managed to get 128 runs in 32 overs. India won the match by a big margin of 228 runs.

