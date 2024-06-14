Asim Riaz controversies: Reported exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to break up with Himanshi Khurana; 5 headline-making moments

Asim Riaz is one of the popular personalities among youth, whose music videos and fiery lyrics resonate with many. Owing to the reports of his exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he has attracted much attention from netizens. In fact, certain reports suggest that Asim got into a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty, and the entire controversy is all over the internet.

However, this isn't the first time he has grabbed the eyeballs. There have been several instances when Asim Riaz created headlines and emerged as one of the most discussed figures on social media. Let us have a look at 5 incidents when he was all over the news.

1. Asim Riaz getting ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

It has to be the most recent and top-most controversy that made it to the headlines. A few days after the contestants flew to Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, several media reports began circulating, suggesting Asim was ousted from the stunt-based reality show. Not only this, another report claimed that the Bigg Boss 13 fame had an ugly argument with host Rohit Shetty.

A source revealed that after facing failure in a stunt, a major showdown between Asim and Rohit took place, and eventually, the former was kicked out. Whether such speculations are true or not is not clear as of now, but the news definitely came as a shock to his fans.

2. Asim Riaz's abusive fight with Shalin Bhanot

It is no secret that ever since Asim Riaz's news of being ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, several theories have shown up on the table. One media report suggested that Asim verbally abused his co-contestant, Shalin Bhanot, after losing a stunt. Things escalated between them after they got involved in an argument.

Not only this, but a few eagle-eyed netizens speculated that Shalin Bhanot received a special power and used it to eliminate Asim Riaz from the show. Although such claims have not been confirmed yet, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up's cryptic notes hint so.

On the other hand, he was still seen in pictures posted by other contestants from Romania amid his reported exit from the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

3. Asim Riaz's breakup with Himanshi Khurana

In December 2023, Himanshi and Asim confirmed parting ways after dating for over 3 years. Before announcing their breakup, there were rumors that the beloved couple were not together. However, Asim ditched all such speculations when he visited Mumbai airport to receive Himanshi. The video of them being together was a sigh of relief for their fans.

It was surprising when the news of their breakup was revealed. Himanshi explained that their separation was based on theological reasons, citing their different religious beliefs as the main cause for sacrificing their love.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz fell in love with each other during their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Even after the show ended, the duo was going strong with their relationship.

4. Asim Riaz's claim about Sidharth Shukla's win being fixed in Bigg Boss 13

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth Shukla lifting the coveted trophy while Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up. This led to the birth of a social media rivalry and two hashtags began to trend on Twitter, #PublicKaWinner and #HistoricWinnerSid. Supporters of both contestants made arguments in defense of their star.

Further, in an interview, Asim called the show scripted and argued that the makers did not want him to lift the trophy. He said, "Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya just because they didn't want me to win, they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauraan, jeetana hai jeetao jisko (What did they do during my time? They declared that they would open online voting. In 15 minutes, whoever wants to win, win). Come on man, just say you don't want to make me win."

5. Asim Riaz takes a dig at Elvish Yadav

A viral video of Asim Riaz sparked controversy as the clip had him taking a jibe at Elvish Yadav. During one of his concerts, the Bigg Boss 13 fame boldly stated, "People will come and go but nobody will ever be like me and Sidharth, nobody can ever take our place, there’s no way."

To this, people started taking Elvish's name. In response, Asim remarked that people who come live and count their numbers cannot do well and hence, they should stop. Hitting back at him, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner called Asim irrelevant in his live Instagram video.

So, these were the major instances related to Asim Riaz that made it to the news and grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. Most recently, he released a song titled 12 Saal.

